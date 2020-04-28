Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Check Out The Full Trailer And A New Poster For The Upcoming Final Season

The final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to premiere on May 27th, and ABC has now released the full trailer which also includes the first clip. Check it out along with a new poster...

It was recently announced that Season 7 of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. would premiere on Wednesday, May 27th, and ABC has now released a new poster and the full trailer, which features our first proper look at some footage from the final batch of episodes.

The teaser begins with a clip from what will likely be the opening scene of the season premiere, as those pesky Chronicoms use some face-stealing tech on a bunch of cops in 1931 New York. We then cut to a montage of our heroes embarking on what will be their final mission.

We found out last week that that the team's time-travel adventures would bring them into contact with Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) from the now defunct Agent Carter, and he can be glimpsed alongside Coulson, May and Quake in one shot. We also get some idea of what to expect from the season's overarching plot, as Coulson tells Daisy that to save S.H.I.E.L.D, they're going to have to save Hydra.

What does that mean, exactly? We'll have to tune in around this time next month to find out. For now, check out the trailer and poster below and let us know what you think in the comments.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 7: Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present, and future of the world.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. stars Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw.