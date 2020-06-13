AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: Coulson Gets The Spotlight In New Photos From Season 7, Episode 4: "Out of the Past"

Ahead of next week's black-and-white installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , ABC has released just four photos spotlighting series star Clark Gregg as the ever-reliable Agent Phil Coulson.

Next week's episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will be very Phil Coulson-centric as he races against the clock to find a way to save Agent Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) from his fate, but with everything seemingly falling against him, the task is going to prove to be much more difficult than the storied S.H.I.E.L.D. agent could've imagined.

In addition to episodes three and four, Gjokaj is also rumored to appear in episodes eight, nine, and ten; which means his story could very likely be left unresolved until later in the summer, but that's unconfirmed at this point.

Also, as previously reported, nearly the entire hour will be in black-and-white, which could make the hour one of the more memorable of this ongoing final season, which will wrap up its run in August.

HISTORY COMES BACK TO HAUNT THE TEAM WHEN AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC'S 'MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.' GOES NOIR, WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17



"Out of the Past" - It was just another average morning on July 22, 1955, when Agent Phil Coulson realized the importance of that day in the S.H.I.E.L.D. history books. With a chip on his shoulder and a genre-bending glitch in his system, he'd set into motion a chain of events that would hopefully preserve the timeline as we know it and ensure those pesky chronicoms get the ending they deserve. What could go wrong? To find out, tune in to "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 (10:00 - 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, LV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.







From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



