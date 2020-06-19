AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: Coulson & May Team-Up In New Photos From Season 7, Episode 5: "A Trout in the Milk"

ABC has released ten new promotional stills from next Wednesday's installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , offering a look at an Agent Coulson/Melinda May team-up, as well as Sousa in the '70s!

Next week, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. heads to the 1970s where the team will reunite with a number of familiar faces, including General Rick Stoner (Patrick Warburton), as they work on finding a way to foil the Chronicoms' latest evil plot.

However, it sounds like once they get close to cracking the case, the Zephyr will send them to another point in time that's not only important to the future of S.H.I.E.L.D., but also to the future of Director Mack.

The latest batch of photos showcase Agents Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen) on their latest mission while also offering a look at the time-displaced Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) in the '70s.

IT'S A REAL 1-2 JUMP ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF 'MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D,' WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24



Patrick Warburton Returns as Guest Star



"A Trout in the Milk" - After a bumpy landing in the disco decade, the team - Daniel Sousa in tow - reunites with more than one familiar face at the S.H.I.E.L.D. hangout and discovers exactly how to dismantle the Chronicoms' latest plan. But when they get too close for comfort, the Zephyr unexpectedly leaps forward again, this time to a date pivotal to not only the future of S.H.I.E.L.D. but to the future of Director Mack as well on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 24 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.







From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



