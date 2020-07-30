AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: Daniel Sousa Strikes A Pose In New Photos From Season 7, Episode 11: "Brand New Day"

With just two episodes left, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is really holding back all the secrets and the latest batch of photos are more of a publicity shoot over any sort of episodic preview.

Next week's penultimate installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will set up a sure-to-be epic finale the following week and as expected, ABC is holding all potential secrets extremely close to the vest as they haven't offered up any potentially spoiler-y shots from the coming episode in the latest batch of photos.

According to the synopsis, it looks like Kora (Dianne Doan) might have something nefarious up her sleeve as she works as an inside woman for Sibyl (Tamara Taylor) and Nathanial Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan), who have something seriously sinister planned for the future of S.H.I.E.L.D.

IT’S TIME TO GET UNPREDICTABLE, ON THE PENULTIMATE EPISODE OF ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,’ WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5



Two-Hour Series Finale of the Flagship Marvel Television Series Will Air Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 9/8c



“Brand New Day” – With the help of Kora on the inside, Sibyl and Nathanial continue their fight to shape a dark new future for S.H.I.E.L.D., managing to stay one step ahead of the agents along the way. If the team is going to turn this one around, they’ll have to get creative, and maybe even a little out of this world, on the penultimate episode of “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V)









Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode August 5