AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: Deke Has A Call To Make In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 2: "Know Your Onions"

The final mission is underway as Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. made its eagerly-awaited return tonight and after getting everyone acquainted with the new setting, it's time for the team to save the timeline.

After a year-long wait, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally back with its seventh and final season, which got off to quite the start as the team found themselves in 1931 and tasked with the ultimate mission: stop HYDRA before they erase S.H.I.E.L.D. from the entire timeline by saving HYDRA.

So, yeah, it's going to be a wild final ride.

Next week's episode continues their '30s escapades as each member of the team begins to question their own values, which leaves Deke (Jeff Ward) with one helluva decision to make.

The final season consists of 13 episodes, with its series finale tentatively scheduled for August 26, barring any unforeseen schedule changes.





NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE LITTLE GUY ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC'S 'MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,' WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3



"Know Your Onions" - With the identity of the timeline-unraveling "thread" revealed, the team's mission to protect him at all costs leads each agent to question their own values. Is preserving the future of the world as they know it worth the destruction they could prevent? Find out on an all-new episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 3 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.





From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode June 3