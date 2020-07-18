AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Elizabeth Henstridge Directs In New Photos For S7 E9: "As I Have Always Been"

In one of the season's best-kept secrets, it looks like series regular Elizabeth Henstridge will be at the helm of next Wednesday's installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ! Plus, new Fitz details!

It looks like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. still had a trick or two left up its sleeve as it's just been revealed that series regular Elizabeth Henstridge is the director behind next week's episode, which is titled "As I Have Always Been" and is the ninth installment in this thirteen-episode final season.

The episode is one of the most high-concept of the year as the team will find themselves trapped in a time storm, with Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Daisy (Chloe Bennet) seemingly being the only two that realize what's happening.

As for the big elephant in the room, Henstridge is keeping all Fitz-related details close to the chest, but she does promise fans it won't be too long before they learn about his mysterious whereabouts. “There are so many questions. So yes, we’re going to find out where he is and why, and some of that information is going to come from Jemma. We’ll find out more in the next episode about that. And some of the information about where he is and why will come directly from Fitz. That’s all I can say!”

Check out the photos below and click through any of the thumbnails to view in hi-resolution!

THERE'S NEVER ENOUGH TIME ... ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF 'MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,' WEDNESDAY, JULY 22



Series Regular Elizabeth Henstridge's Directorial Debut



"As I Have Always Been" - A time storm ravages the Zephyr, propelling it toward destruction while simultaneously forcing Daisy and Coulson to relive their failed attempts to save the team over and over, until they find a solution or are swallowed by the storm. Making it to their next destination will take trust, courage and sacrifice from everyone on board, but it will all come down to having enough time on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.











Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



