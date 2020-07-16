AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Enter A Time Storm In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 9: "As I Have Always Been"

Time loops seem to be all the rage right now and it looks like S.H.I.E.L.D. will be tackling them next when their ship gets trapped in a time storm and forces Daisy to relive the day over and over again.

Following in the footsteps of Groundhog Day, Edge of Tomorrow, Happy Death Day, and most recently, Palm Springs, it looks like Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will find themselves trapped in a time loop when their ship gets trapped in the middle of a massive time storm, forcing Daisy (Chloe Bennet) to relive the day over and over again.

However, it appears as though she won't be the only one to realize what's going on as Coulson (Clark Gregg) is also aware of the dire situation and really seems not to be all that pleased with being forced to watch everyone die repeatedly while Daisy struggles to find a solution.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 22 10:00-11:00 p.m.



MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "As I Have Always Been" (709)







Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 22

