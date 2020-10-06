AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Goes Black & White In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 4: "Out of the Past"

Next week, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. really embraces the time travel element as not only will the team be traveling to 1955 Nevada, nearly the entire episode will be aired in black and white!

Four years after Marvel's Agent Carter went off the air, Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) is back in action, but unfortunately, he's right back in the thick of the danger as the team will discover that he's fated to become theh first fallen S.H.I.E.L.D. agent, which it looks like they're going to do their best to prevent.

The episode will be extra special as not only will Enver Gjokaj once again reprise his fan-favorite role, it will also be aired almost entirely in black and white, as evidenced by the latest promo.

Find out on an all-new episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 17 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode June 17

