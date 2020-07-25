AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: It's All Hands On Deck In New Photos From Season 7, Episode 10: "Stolen"

ABC has released nine new promotional stills from next Wednesday's installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , offering a look at Phil Coulson and Mack working together to stop Malick.

They may be out of the time storm, but the trouble's only just getting started and on the next episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the team will be left scrambling as Coulson (Clark Gregg) and Mack (Henry Simmons) race against the clock to stop Malick's (Thomas E. Sullivan) evil plot.

Meanwhile, thanks to time travel, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) reencounters her mother Jiaying (Dichen Lachman) and finally gets her chance to confront her for the first time since her demise in season two. Plus, there's another supercharged former enemy on the loose.

FAMILY IS A TRICKY THING, ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC'S 'MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,' WEDNESDAY, JULY 29



"Stolen" - After Enoch's sacrifice propelled them out of the time storm, the team arrives back in 1983 where Nathanial and Kora are hard at work building an army of hand-selected anarchist Inhumans at Afterlife. When the agents split up to cover more ground, Daisy is tasked with protecting Jiaying and is compelled to confront her mother for the first time since her death; while the others quickly learn they'll need to face yet another supercharged former enemy in order to stop Malick on "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.," airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 29 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V)











From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 29