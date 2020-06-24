AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: It's Time To Bring The Pain In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 6: "Adapt or Die"

After a trip to the '70s, next week's installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will see Agent Coulson, Mack, and the whole team hatch a new plan to bring the pain to the chronicoms.

The seventh and final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is nearly at its halfway point, but despite things getting inching closer to the finish line, there's still plenty of story left to be told as Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg), Melinda May (Ming-Na Wen), Mack (Henry Simmons) and the team race against the clock to stop the chronicoms from destroying the timeline.

While neither a synopsis nor any photos have been released just yet, the new promo is a little lengthier than usual, offering tons of exciting footage that should do more than enough to tide you over until next Wednesday night.





WEDNESDAY, JULY 1



10:00-11:00 p.m. MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "Adapt or Die" (706)







From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 1

