AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: New Promo For Season 7, Episode 3: "Alien Commies from the Future!"

Next week, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , get ready for a big Agent Carter crossover as Enver Gjokaj reprises his role as Agent Daniel Sousa, albeit several years before he crossed paths with Peggy.

While it remains to be seen whether Hayley Atwell (Avengers: Endgame; Mission: Impossible 7/8) will actually reprise her role as Agent Peggy Carter in this ongoing final season of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., one of her former co-stars is all set to appear in next week's installment - and possibly a few more after that.

The latest promo offers a first look at the return of Enver Gjokaj as Agent Daniel Sousa and it looks like he may actually appear in several episodes through the course of the final season. In addition to next week's episode 703, he's also listed as a cast member for episodes 708, 709, and 710, although that's subject to change.

No synopsis just yet, nor has ABC released any photos, but you can still get a first look at the hour in the promo below.





"Alien Commies from the Future!" - TBD



Find out on an all-new episode of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." airing WEDNESDAY, JUNE 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.





From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode June 10