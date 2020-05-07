AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: New Season 7, Episode 7 Photos: "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D"

This Wednesday, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. , Mack and Deke find themselves stranded in the past and it looks like they're both about to really embrace the '80s aesthetic as they lead a new team.

ABC has released the official synopsis and thirteen new promotional stills from this Wednesday's installment of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., an hour that's shaping up to be one of the most fun of this seventh and final season as Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) find themselves stuck in 1982.

While the pair, especially Deke, will undoubtedly embrace their new '80s environment they won't have much time to dilly dally as they'll have to lead a new team against an army of killer robots - without knowing whether their own team is coming back for them.



DON’T YOU FORGET ABOUT DEKE ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ABC’S ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D,’ WEDNESDAY, JULY 8



“The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D” – After being unexpectedly stranded in 1982, Mack retreats to his childhood home to process the death of his parents, while Deke gets to work scouting a chart-topping group of new agents. With no idea if or when the team is coming back for them, time seems to finally be on their side … at least until the killer robots show up, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” WEDNESDAY, JULY 8 (10:00–11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, DLV) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.











From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 8

