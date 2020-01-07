AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: New Season 7, Episode 7 Promo: "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D"

Next week, Mack and Deke find themselves trapped in 1982 and with no escape plan in sight, they'll have to adapt to their new predicament. Luckily,, they'll also have evil robots to keep them occupied.

Mack (Henry Simmons) and Deke (Jeff Ward) are stuck in 1982 and judging by the promo for next week's episode, it looks like their new setting is going to lead to some seriously '80s shenanigans as the pair partner up to take down an army of new hunter robots.

Neither an episode synopsis nor any promotional stills have been released just yet, but ABC/Marvel should be releasing those by the end of the week, so fans should have much better insight on what to expect next Wednesday night.

10:00-11:00 p.m. MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "The Totally Excellent Adventures of Mack and The D" (707)







From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 8

