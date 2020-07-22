AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Say Hello To Anarchy In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 10: "Stolen"

With only four episodes remaining, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is really pulling out all the stops as Agent Coulson and the team race against the clock to stop Malick from gaining unprecedented power.

With only four episodes remainingg, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is nearly at its endgame and it looks like things are about to get a whole lot worse before they get better as Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) sets his dangerous plan in motion, which is goingg to leave Agent Coulson (Clark Gregg) and the team in quite the precarious situation.

It also looks like both Jiaying (Dichen Lachman) and Kora (Dianne Doan) will be back next week and the promo points toward a potentially explosive family reunion with Daisy (Chloe Bennet).

Plus, after an extended absence, Iain De Caestecker is indeed listed on the cast list for episodes ten through thirteen. It's not confirmed just yet, but could be an early indicator that he'll be back much sooner than anticipated.

Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 29