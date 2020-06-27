AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: Sousa's In Trouble In New Photos From Season 7, Episode 6: "Adapt or Die"

Next week, things get really personal on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as the chronicoms set their sights on Mack's parents, which leaves Coulson and the team scrambling to save them from certain doom.

While the latest promo strongly alluded to it, it looks like the next episode of Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will indeed see the chronicoms go after Mack's (Henry Simmons) parents, which undoubtedly send the team scrambling to as they race against the clock to save his parents to save him from timeline erasure.

Elsewhere, Daisy (Chloe Bennet) and Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) will find themselves in serious trouble when they cross paths with Nathaniel Malick and his goons in the field, which is going to lead to Agent Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) taking some seriously drastic measures to save the future.

ABC has released five new promotional stills from the upcoming episode, spotlighting the villains of the hour, although we do get one cool shot of Agent Daniel Sousa in action.

TIME TO MEET THE PARENTS



ON AN ALL-NEW EPISODE OF ‘MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.,’



WEDNESDAY, JULY 1



“Adapt or Die” – The stakes are higher than ever when, after blowing their cover and damaging the Zephyr in the process, the team must scramble to rescue Mack’s parents, save S.H.I.E.L.D. from a chronicom infestation, and fix the ship … all before the next time-jump. Meanwhile, Daisy and Sousa find themselves at a disadvantage against a power hungry Nathaniel Malick and his goons, and Coulson will have to do the thing he does best in order to save the future, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” airing WEDNESDAY, JULY 1 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (TV-14, V) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.)











From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode July 1

