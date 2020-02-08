AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Is Open To Returning As Quake In An Upcoming Marvel Studios Project

While she hasn't been contacted just yet, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet has revealed that she would indeed be open to reprising the role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere down the line.

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will end after its current seventh season, and fans are understandably keen to know what might become of these characters. With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige now in charge of Marvel Television, it seems likely that all the TV shows he had no creative involvement in will no longer be considered canon (if they ever were) to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

One hero many viewers of the ABC series would like to see more of is Chloe Bennet's Daisy Johnson/Quake.

In an interview with Looper, the actress made it clear that she "definitely would" reprise the role should the opportunity present itself. "I mean, I have such a soft spot for her. I started shooting the show when I was 20, and then I finished when I was 27. To get this time right now, in isolation, to kind of contemplate the past seven years and how much it's meant to me -- it hasn't really hit me yet that the show is over, so it doesn't really feel like I'm done playing her yet."

"I think once the last episode airs and the show is really out of my life, I think that will be an interesting feeling," Bennet continued. "But I can never say never. I mean, Coulson's died like 800 times. I don't think I realized when I first auditioned for the role how much this entire entity, how much this character, how much this universe and how much S.H.I.E.L.D. was going to be just a part of me for the rest of my life. I definitely would be open to playing her again."

Adding that she hasn't been contacted by Marvel Studios about returning as Quake, Bennet joked that fans could help make it a reality down the line. "[L]isten, 'Coulson Lives' started on Twitter, so who knows?"

It's certainly possible we could see more of Quake at some point in the not too distant future, but Marvel Studios rebooting the character isn't outside the realm of possibility. Bennet, meanwhile, is bound to land on her feet as she's proven herself a talented actress over the past seven years.

Do you want to see more of Quake after Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ends?