AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Chloe Bennet Wants To Play Quake In A Female-Led Marvel Movie

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is nearing its end on ABC, and looking ahead to a possible future as Quake, actress Chloe Bennet says she would love to reprise the role in that long-rumoured female-led movie...

It's no secret that a number of Marvel Cinematic Universe stars have approached Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige about a female-led, A-Force movie, with Elizabeth Olsen and Brie Larson among the most noteworthy. It seems likely that the success of Black Widow will play a big role in whether that happens, but another big name has now expressed interest in the project.

During a recent interview with Playboy, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. star Chloe Bennet was asked if she would be interested in returning as Quake in that all-female Marvel Studios movie.

"If they would have me, I would love to be part of that," she admitted. "She’s an Avenger in certain comic books, so I would absolutely love that. With the Marvel universe you can never say never. Look at Clark Gregg: He has died probably 800 million times as Coulson and comes back to life. I’ll always have room in my heart for playing Daisy. I’d be very excited if that opportunity came to me."

Recently, there have been rumours about Quake returning in some sort of Secret Warriors TV show, but with Marvel Studios now in charge of what comes to the small screen, it's hard to say whether they would want to use any characters from this ABC series. However, Quake is an undeniable fan-favourite, so it's feasible they could do something with her.

We'll have to wait and see, but are you hoping we'll see more of Quake in the MCU moving forward?