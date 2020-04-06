AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Star Clark Gregg Reveals His Favorite Marvel Cinematic Universe Memories

With Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. nearing its end, Clark Gregg has looked back on his favourite Marvel Cinematic Universe memories, and explained why many of them are from when he was working on the movies...

After seven seasons on ABC, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is set to reach its end, and Clark Gregg recently spoke to Collider to reflect on his time playing Agent Coulson in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Interestingly, the actor (who boarded this shared world with 2008's Iron Man) revealed that his favourite memories are from those early days in the MCU. "Honestly, it’s the relationships and the people that I was in those early MCU movies with," he replied when asked what the best thing about playing Coulson has been over the past twelve years.

"When I see them, there’s a brotherhood or sisterhood," he continued. "We did something together that really was special and became part of a different kind of storytelling, in my view, of movies that were each a chapter in a bigger story."

However, as you might expect, he has plenty of fond memories from his time on the small screen as well. "I feel the same way, and in some ways even deeper, with my S.H.I.E.L.D. team, from Chloe [Bennet] and Iain [De Caestecker] and Elizabeth [Henstridge] and Ming [Na Wen], and then later Henry [Simmons], and a lot of the other people who have come along"

"And the amazing guest stars, the ones that I miss so much, like Bill Paxton and Ruth Negga."

Gregg concluded by saying that, most of all, he's grateful to the fans who have supported him all this time. "[The] other big relationship is that there are fans around the world, who have a connection to Coulson," Gregg concluded. "When I meet them, it’s an honor."

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. airs Wednesday nights on ABC.