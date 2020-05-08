AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: The End Is Nigh In The New Promo For Next Week's Two-Hour Series Finale

After seven years, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally coming to an end and it looks like it's planning on going out with a big bang as the team bands together to bring an end to Malick!

Next week, Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., the first television series under the now-defunct Marvel Television banner, is coming to a close with a finale that will surely bring a satisfying conclusion to the journey Phil Coulson (Clark Gregg) and his team have been on these past seven years.

The two-part series finale will air at a special time on Wednesday, at 9:00 PM EST. The first part is titled "The End is at Hand" while the latter half is titled "What We’re Fighting For."

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12 9:00-11:00 p.m.



MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "The End is at Hand" (712)



MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "What We're Fighting For" (713)







From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode August 5