 AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Team Explores 1930s New York In The First Official Image From The Final Season
The team was flung into the past at the end of season 6, and now a new image from the upcoming final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. sees our heroes acclimate to the 1930s. Hit the jump to check it out.

VisionWitch | 12/26/2019
Filed Under: "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." Source: Marvel
The season 6 finale of Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. saw the team finally vanquish Izel and Sarge after an intense showdown. However, our heroes weren’t given much time to celebrate their victory, as they were quickly reminded of the looming threat of the Chronicom hunters.

As the previous season finale revealed, in order to deal with this latest threat, Daisy and Co.—which includes a new version of Coulson—will have to venture into the past.

Now, ahead of the show’s return in the summer of 2020, a new official image from the seventh and final season gives fans their first look at the team’s upcoming time-travelling escapades, unveiling the era-appropriate outfits they've donned for the mission.

While the photo below gives us a look at the agents in action, a promo from D23 further teased the deadly machinations of the Chronicoms.
