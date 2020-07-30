AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: The Team Gets Some Help In The New Promo For Season 7, Episode 11: "Brand New Day"

With only one episode to go until the two-part series finale, next week's Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. looks to feature some major developments as the team gets an unexpected new recruit...

Next week, on Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., it looks like the team will be getting some major reinforcements when Kora (Dianne Doan) shows up to offer her services in the team's quest to take down Nathaniel Malick (Thomas E. Sullivan) as the MCU-adjacent show begins to ramp up for its epic series finale the following week.

The two-part series finale has been set for August 12 and will begin at 9:00 PM EST, with the first part being titled "The End is at Hand" and the latter half being titled "What We’re Fighting For."

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 5 10:00-11:00 p.m.



MARVEL'S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.: "Brand New Day" (711)







From ABC Studios and Marvel Television, MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.” returns for its seventh and final season on WEDNESDAY, MAY 27 (10:00 – 11:00 p.m. EDT). Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” was co-created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon & Maurissa Tancharoen, who also serve as executive producers along with Jeffrey Bell and Jeph Loeb.



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. features:

Clark Gregg as Phil Coulson/Sarge

Ming-Na Wen as Melinda May

Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson/Quake

Iain De Caestecker as Leo Fitz

Elizabeth Henstridge as Jemma Simmons

Henry Simmons as Alphonso "Mack" MacKenzie

Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena "Yo-Yo" Rodriguez

Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw



Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. returns with an all-new episode August 5