AVENGERS: ENDGAME Star Hayley Atwell Closes Door On Agent Carter Cameo In AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.

With Agent Coulson and his team trapped in the past, there's been speculation they could cross paths with Hayley Atwell's Agent Carter, but the English actor has dismissed the possibility of a cameo!

In many ways, Hayley Atwell's story as Agent Carter reached its end at the same time as Captain America's in Avengers: Endgame. The actress will reprise the role in Disney+'s animated What If? series, but not in Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final season if comments from Atwell are to be believed.

The ABC series recently brought Agent Sousa back to delve into his fate after the events of the network's Agent Carter spinoff series, and while star Chloe Bennet has teased more cameos in season 7, it's definitely not looking like Atwell will be among them in the coming weeks.

When a fan on Instagram left a comment on one of Atwell's post saying, "I hope to see you soon in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.!" she responded with a simple "no" (along with a peace sign emoji).

As noted, Atwell's time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe isn't entirely an end, as she will play Captain Britain in What If?. However, her dismissive response to this fan is surprising, and an indication perhaps that maybe she will have some sort of role to play in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'s final batch of episodes.

Unfortunately, there's no official word either way, so this will be a wait and see type of situation.

