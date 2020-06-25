Last Night's AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D. Introduced Comic Accurate Blue S.H.I.E.L.D. Uniforms

Last night's episode of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. took fans back to the 1970s, and that meant we got to see the comic accurate blue S.H.I.E.L.D. uniforms in what was sure to be a fan-pleasing moment!

The final season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. has been taking viewers on a trip through time, with this week's episode set in the 1970s. During their time in that period, Agent Coulson and his team learned more about HYDRA's plans for Project Insight, including the villainous organization's plans to assassinate a young Bruce Banner.

However, that wasn't the only Easter Egg for fans in "A Trout in the Milk" yesterday evening.

In order to infiltrate the Lighthouse, Coulson and Agent May donned era-appropriate S.H.I.E.L.D. uniforms which were identical to the versions seen in the comic books from that period.

Nick Fury actually wore that suit well into his appearances during the 2000s, and while the Marvel Cinematic Universe gave S.H.I.E.L.D agents black uniforms similar to what had become popularized in the comic books by that point, it's pretty staggering to get to see these in live-action for the first time!

It's still unclear whether Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. will reference the events of Avengers: Endgame or if the plan is to leave the team in a new timeline created by their trip through the MCU's history.

