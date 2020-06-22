CLOAK & DAGGER Stars Reprised Their Roles For SPIDER-MAN: MAXIMUM VENOM Episode This Weekend

Despite very little publicity surrounding the news, this weekend saw Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph reprise their roles from the cancelled series for Spider-Man: Maximum Venom ...

Disney XD's Spider-Man: Maximum Venom is mostly aimed at a younger audience, so that could explain why the news that Cloak & Dagger stars Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph reprised their roles for an episode this weekend flew under the radar. The Freeform drama was cancelled before its time, so getting to see (well, hear) them back in action definitely came as a treat.

The episode, which aired yesterday, saw Spider-Man enlist the help of Cloak and Dagger as he continues his attempts to stem the tide of a Symbiote invasion heading for Earth.

With Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige now in charge of the MCU stories we see on the small screen, it's unlikely that this iteration of Cloak and Dagger will be seen in live-action again. However, it's definitely cool that they get to live on in another way, and a team-up with Spider-Man isn't bad going!

Were you guys disappointed when Cloak & Dagger was cancelled? Do you think we could see new versions of the characters on the big or small screen somewhere down the line in the MCU?

