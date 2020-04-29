DAREDEVIL Actor Charlie Cox Debunks "Rumor" That He'll Appear In New SPIDER-MAN Movie

Fans may love the idea of Charlie Cox's Daredevil making the jump to the big screen as Peter Parker's attorney in the Spider-Man: far From Home sequel, but the actor hasn't heard anything about it...

A "rumor" recently did the rounds online that Charlie Cox was set to reprise the role of Matt Murdock for the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home sequel, but the actor has now set things straight during an interview with ComicBook.com ahead of their Daredevil watch party tomorrow night.

"I hadn't heard those rumors, but it's certainly not with my Daredevil. I'm not involved in it," Cox revealed. "If that's true, it's not with me. It's with another actor."

Of course, it's not true. We know this because the original story was posted by notorious bullshit merchants We Got This Covered.

Most know better than to believe a word that comes out of that site at this stage, but because a few people will always buy anything they read on the internet, their nonsense still circulates. This particular fabrication gained traction because Kevin Smith mentioned it on his YouTube show.

So, Daredevil is not going to be in the next Spider-Man movie - but that doesn't mean Cox has no interest in returning as The Man Without Fear in The MCU.

"As a fan of the Marvel movies, I've loved the little stuff where they pop up here and there but because we were on Netflix, we weren't able to do as much for legal reasons, I don't know why," Cox added. "But I love the idea of Jessica and Matt showing up in the background or Matt as a lawyer advising Peter Parker. That'd be really, really cool."

For more, be sure to tune in to the Daredevil quarantine watch party at 9pm Eastern with showrunner Erik Oleson and most of the Season Three cast.