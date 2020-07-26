DAREDEVIL Star Alleges That Jeph Loeb Cut Storylines Because "Nobody Cares About Asian People"

Daredevil star Peter Shinkoda has revealed that former Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb ordered that certain characters and storylines be cut because "nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people."

Comic-Con@Home has been taking place this weekend and, for the most part, it's been a pretty underwhelming affair. That's evident from the fact that fan-organised events "Justice Con" and "SaveDaredevilCon" have been gaining more attention online, but it's one panel, in particular, that could prove to be most shocking (and not for good reasons).

For those of you who were left feeling underwhelmed by the way The Hand were, well, handled in Daredevil, actor Peter Shinkoda - who played their leader Nobu - has alleged that former Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb was responsible as he chose to veto Asian storylines and characters.

"Jeph Loeb told the writer's room not to write for Nobu and Gao, and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners, that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people," the actor explains. "There was three previous Marvel movies, a trilogy called Blade, where Wesley Snipes kills 200 Asians each movie, nobody gives a ****, so don't write about Nobu and Gao. And they were forced to put their storyline down and drop it."

"I am privy to that storyline, they explained it to me, and they were very apologetic that they couldn't go through with it, but their hands were tied," Shinkoda continues. "It was a very interesting storyline about having to go [to New York] under the guise of getting some kind of transplant for medical reasons, and it was a lot of paperwork and bureaucracy was fudged, so that Nobu could get into the country and then carry out his Black Sky plans. But all that backstory was dropped, and the writers that told me they were reluctant to do it because they were so stoked about the storyline, but they were prevented. So I had to concoct this other storyline and then rock that material that I was given. Regretfully, I didn't get to ever explore that."

Quite frankly, that's disgusting if true, and it could go some way in explaining why Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has no interest in working with Loeb now he's in charge of the stories that play out on television. Loeb's legacy has been one of rating disappointments, cancelled TV shows, and critical flops like Iron Fist and Inhumans.

