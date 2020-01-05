DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Believes The Man Without Fear Will Be Recast By Marvel Studios

Daredevil and The Defenders star Charlie Cox has shared his thoughts on why he believes the Man Without Fear is going to be recast by Marvel Studios when the hero returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

As of right now, we have no idea what the future holds in store for characters like Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After they appeared in TV shows which streamed on Netflix, they're off-limits for at least two years, but fans remain anxious to see the same actors reprise those roles on the big screen (or on Disney+).

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Daredevil star Charlie Cox followed up on those recent Spider-Man 3 comments by explaining that he thinks Marvel Studios might be better off recasting.

"I think the likelihood is, I think you'll definitely see Daredevil again," Cox told the site. "I just think the best bet for them, in the unlikely nature of being able to get all of us together again, it should be a whole new team, and, you know, start again. You know, why not? And, they do it with Spider-Man all the time. I keep consuming that stuff 'cause I love it."

A reboot might not be the worst idea at this stage, but it would be a real shame to lose the actor as the Man Without Fear. He was superb in the role, and Cox went on to explain why getting actors to return for TV shows is so different to how things work in the film industry.

"[When] you make a television show, it's so complicated, and people's schedules are so difficult, and contracts are so difficult," he said. "So that's why when, as an actor, when you sign onto a TV show, you sign six years of your life away. Because, if you don't do that, it becomes too complicated to try and get all these moving pieces."

Time will tell what the future holds in store for this version of Daredevil, but you can find out when he and the rest of the Defenders are returning to the MCU by clicking on the "Next" button down below.