DAREDEVIL Star Charlie Cox Thanks Fans For The Ongoing #SaveDaredevil Campaign

With it looking more and more likely that Charlie Cox won't be given the chance to reprise the role of the Man Without Fear in the MCU, the actor thanks fans for supporting the show with #SaveDaredevil...

Daredevil was cancelled by Netflix after three seasons, and its widely believed that it was in response to Disney launching its own streaming service. Regardless of what the reason may have been, fans were outraged that the Marvel series had come to a premature end, and they've since been campaigning for its return with the #SaveDaredevil hashtag.

Ratings for the series did drop 57% between seasons two and three, and that alone likely makes a fourth batch of episodes unlikely anywhere. However, the majority do want to see more of Charlie Cox as the Man Without Fear, and the actor is grateful for the love fans still show Daredevil.

"The only thing is I'd just like to say thank you to all those guys," he said. "I don't know if it's going to do anything, but it means a lot to a lot of people, and it certainly means a lot to me."

Cox went on to say that he's also had dozens of #SaveDaredevil supporters in the front row of his Broadway play Betrayal which he starred in alongside Avengers: Endgame actor Tom Hiddleston.

With rumours swirling that we could see Daredevil in Spider-Man 3 (which Cox has actually denied), there's still hope that he could appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe somewhere down the line.

As always, though, we'll keep you guys updated!