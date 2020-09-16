DAREDEVIL Star Peter Shinkoda Reveals How Poorly He Was Paid By Marvel Television For The Netflix Series

Before being told "nobody cares about Chinese and Asian people" by former Marvel Television boss Jeph Loeb, Daredevil star Peter Shinkoda was forced to take a massive pay cut in fear of being recast...

Earlier this year, Daredevil star Peter Shinkoda alleged that, "Jeph Loeb told the writer's room not to write for Nobu and Gao, and this was reiterated many times by many of the writers and showrunners, that nobody cares about Chinese people and Asian people."

The former Marvel Television boss has yet to respond to those claims, but the actor has now shed even more light on how poorly the show's Asian cast was treated. Taking to Twitter recently, Shinkoda revealed how little he was paid for playing the villainous Nobu Yoshioka, a lead character in Daredevil who was second only to Wilson Fisk in terms of the Man With Fear's foes.

As you can see below, he lays out what a poor amount of money he was forced to take to play the character, while also revealing that his co-stars were transported in Escalades while he struggled to find a subway that was open. If he was an extra in the show, this would be understandable, but for one of the lead villains? To call it disgusting would perhaps be an understatement.

Check out Shinkoda's series of Tweets about Daredevil below:

