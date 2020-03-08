DAREDEVIL Star Vincent D'Onofrio Believes Charlie Cox Should Continue Playing Matt Murdock In The MCU

Daredevil fans recently held "#SaveDaredevilCon" to share their support for the Netflix series, and star Vincent D'Onofrio explains why he hopes to see Charlie Cox return as the Man Without Fear...

Charlie Cox played Matt Murdock across three seasons of Daredevil, along with the Defenders spinoff series, but it sadly appears as if his time as the Man Without Fear has reached its end. In response to declining viewership numbers and the planned launch of Disney+, Netflix pulled the plug on its Marvel shows, and that left Daredevil without a home.

Whether Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has any interest in bringing back Cox's version of the hero is unclear, though there are plenty of fans out there who hope he will #SaveDaredevil.

During a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Kingpin actor Vincent D'Onofrio shared his support for Cox's Daredevil return. "The obvious one, which is Daredevil, I still believe in Charlie Cox as Daredevil. And I think that if they do a Daredevil film or have a Daredevil in one of their films, I only hope that it's Charlie, because I believe in him as Daredevil, I loved working with that guy."

Even if Daredevil is rebooted in some way, it would be good seeing Cox back in the role as he was phenomenal as the iconic Marvel Comics character, and he definitely has the support of fans.

Are you hoping we get to see the English actor suit up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?