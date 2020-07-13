DAREDEVIL Star Vincent D'Onofrio Remains Uncertain If He Will Return To The MCU As The Kingpin

After WWE Superstar The Big Show put himself forward to play the MCU's Wilson Fisk, fans have been wondering whether Vincent D'Onofrio could get the chance to reprise the role, and he's now responded...

Daredevil certainly wasn't the perfect take on the Man Without Fear across its three seasons (four if you could The Defenders) on Netflix, but there was a lot that did work, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio's performances right at the top of that list. Right now, the future for these characters is uncertain, and the prevailing theory is that they will eventually be rebooted by Marvel Studios.

After all, Kevin Feige had nothing to do with Marvel Television's take on Matt Murdock and co., and it seems doubtful he would want to stick to the continuity and storylines the TV show established for them.

Despite that, fans would love to see Cox and D'Onofrio reprise their roles, and more of the latter's take on Wilson Fisk, a.k.a. The Kingpin, in particular, is something most fans would be on board with. After responding to a recent feature claiming that bringing his version of the villain back would ruin him, the Daredevil star made it clear that he doesn't know what the future holds in store for the villain.

That's to be expected, though it would have been nice to hear that he had met with Marvel Studios at some point. Clearly, we're going to have to wait and see, but could that question mark be a tease?

Check it out below:

