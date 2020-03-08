DAREDEVIL: Vincent D'Onofrio Lends His Support For WWE Wrestler The Big Show's Kingpin Campaign

WWE wrestler The Big Show has shared his hopes to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next Kingpin in a Daredevil reboot, and TV series star Vincent D'Onofrio has now lent his support to the seven footer!

At the beginning of July, WWE wrestler and the star of Netflix's The Big Show Show, Paul Wright (a.k.a. The Big Show), shared his interest in playing the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Kingpin. At seven-foot-tall with a formidable frame, Marvel Studios certainly wouldn't need visual effects to transform him into a comic accurate version of the iconic Spider-Man and Daredevil villain.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Daredevil star Vincent D'Onofrio talked about this new rival for the role of Wilson Fisk, and joked that he doesn't relish the thought of battling him for it!

"No, I wouldn't wrestle that guy," D'Onofrio said. "I've seen the picture of him and stuff, so no, I would not wrestle with him because I would lose that and then lose the character. I think I would just say this, that I believe in actors and I believe an actor should have a shot at whatever they want to try and do, that's what I think."

"If that guy wants to play Kingpin, then f-cking go after Kingpin, give it your all, that's what I would say," the actor continued on a more serious note. "That's what I would hope he would say to me too. I mean, I think it's awesome that he's even saying the things he's saying, I think it's ambitious and it's good attitude to have."

There's been no indication that Marvel Studios intends to continue the stories of the characters introduced in Daredevil, so The Big Show currently has as good a chance as anyone.

