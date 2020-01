FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Set Photos Feature New Looks At Bucky, Sharon Carter, & Zemo

A new batch of photos from the set of Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier have been shared online, and they give us new looks at Sebastian Stan, Daniel Brühl and Emily Van Camp in costume...

New ‘The Falcon & the Winter Soldier’

set photos has been released! (1/2) pic.twitter.com/tggkchMTyK — cosmic (@Q82004yousef1) January 11, 2020

As production oncontinues, another batch of set photos has found its way online, giving us news looks at three of the Disney+ show's main stars in costume.The pics feature Sebastian Stan sporting some new duds as Bucky Barnes, his metal arm in full view. There's also a couple of shots of Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter in civilian attire, and Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo. The latter is wearing his super villain outfit, but there's no sign of his mask.is expected to premiere later this year, and will be the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+. The first season will consist of 6 episodes.In addition to the actors listed above, the show will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Wyatt Russell () as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Adepero Oduye (), Desmond Chiam () and Miki Ishikawa () in undisclosed roles.