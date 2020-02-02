FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, WANDAVISION & LOKI First Footage Revealed In Jaw-Dropping Big Game Spot
While it was rumored all-day that some sort of teaser for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier would debut during tonight's Super Bowl, Marvel Studios got the best of us yet again and instead of just launching a teaser for one show, they dropped a full 30-second spot with first looks all three of their currently in production Disney+ series: The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision and Loki.
Despite its short length, Anthony Mackie (The Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), Paul Bettany (Vision), Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo), Wyatt Russell (U.S. Agent) and Tom Hiddleston (Loki) all get moments to shine in the epic teaser.
THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER
Following the events of “Avengers: Endgame,” Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.” The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.
WANDAVISION
Marvel Studios’ “WandaVision” blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The new series is directed by Matt Shakman; Jac Schaeffer is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this year.
LOKI
In Marvel Studios’ “Loki,” the mercurial villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) resumes his role as the God of Mischief in a new series that takes place after the events of “Avengers: Endgame.” Kate Herron directs and Michael Waldron is head writer. Debuts on Disney+ next year—2021.
