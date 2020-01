FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Sebastian Stan Shares An Official BTS Photo From The Set

was recently forced to shut down production in Puerto Rico because of last week's earthquakes, but it looks like star Sebastian Stan has decided to give fans something to keep the hype going until cameras start rolling again.Theactor shared what appears to be an official behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the Disney+ show. Although it's shadowy and a little difficult to make out, raising the brightness levels confirms that it is indeed Stan in his updated Bucky Barnes outfit.Nothing terribly exciting, but there could well be more on the way very soon.is expected to premiere later this year (provided these filming delays don't hinder that), and will be the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+.The first season will consist of 6 episodes. In addition to Stan, the show will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell () as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Adepero Oduye), Desmond Chiam) and Miki Ishikawa () in undisclosed roles