FALCON & THE WINTER SOLDIER Star Sebastian Stan Shares An Official BTS Photo From The Set
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was recently forced to shut down production in Puerto Rico because of last week's earthquakes, but it looks like star Sebastian Stan has decided to give fans something to keep the hype going until cameras start rolling again.
Sebastian Stan has taken to Instagram to share what appears to be an official behind-the-scenes photo from the set of Disney+'s The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. Get a new look at Bucky right here...
The Avengers: Endgame actor shared what appears to be an official behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the Disney+ show. Although it's shadowy and a little difficult to make out, raising the brightness levels confirms that it is indeed Stan in his updated Bucky Barnes outfit.
Nothing terribly exciting, but there could well be more on the way very soon.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is expected to premiere later this year (provided these filming delays don't hinder that), and will be the first Marvel series to debut on Disney+.
The first season will consist of 6 episodes. In addition to Stan, the show will star Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo, Emily Van Camp as Sharon Carter, Wyatt Russell (Overlord) as John Walker/U.S. Agent, and Adepero Oduye (The Big Short), Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles) and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror) in undisclosed roles
