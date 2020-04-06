If THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Is Renewed For Season 2, The Series Will Get A New Title

According to a new report, if The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is renewed for a second season on Disney+, the series will be given a new title, and we have some ideas as to what that might be...

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has forced work on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to come to an abrupt halt, and its planned August premiere date is now in doubt. The majority of shooting is believed to have been finished, but a rumoured subplot about a virus may have been removed in response to what's happening in the world right now.

During a recent edition of Murphy's Law, Charles Murphy shared some insight into what fans can expect from the Disney+ TV show, and claimed that, "Coming out of season one, [Bucky Barnes and Sam Wilson] are going to have gone through something traumatic and be different."

We don't know exactly what that means, but he added that, "There was definitely at one point a plan for a second season," and later pointed out that, "If they did have season two, it wouldn't be called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, it would be a thematically related thing with a different name." The question is, what could that be?

Captain America and The Winter Soldier seems likely, but if Bucky is finally going to put his past behind him, then Captain America and Bucky arguably makes even more sense for their next team-up.

We haven't even seen season one yet, but it's hard not to be intrigued by where another adventure could take these characters. Let us know your thoughts on a possible title change in the comments section.