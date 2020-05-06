LOKI And THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER May Also Resume Production Next Month

Following the news that Paul Bettany is gearing up for WandaVision reshoots next month, it's now being reported that work on Loki and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier could also resume in July...

At this point, it's fair to say that Disney+ is in desperate need of fresh content, and if The Falcon and The Winter Soldier doesn't premiere in August as planned, there will be a lot of unhappy subscribers. There's not a whole lot Marvel Studios can do about that, though, as COVID-19 continues to cause production delays across the globe.

However, following the news that Paul Bettany has been forced to cancel a Comic-Con appearance next month so he can get back to work on WandaVision for reshoots, it's now said that both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki will also likely continue production in July.

Liz Hill has shared a lot of reliable intel in recent months, so she definitely counts as a trustworthy source.

It's unclear how the complications surrounding movie and TV shoots will affect these plans as studios are forced to adhere to strict new safety measures, but if these final scenes can be filmed in a studio, that will make things a lot easier. For now, we'll obviously just have to wait and see.

