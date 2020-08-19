RUMOR MILL: THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Will Be Pushed Back To 2021 Due To COVID-19 Delays

A new rumor doing the rounds claims to shed some light on where things currently stand with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and the other Marvel Studios TV shows on the way to Disney+ in the near future.

In "Rumor Mill," we share the hard to buy rumours that don't come from reliable sources like the trades, but are still more believable (just) than what you might find on Reddit.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to debut on Disney+ this month, but with production halted due to COVID-19, that was sadly no longer possible. By now, we probably would have seen the first episode, and even though there was said to be just weeks left until work on the series is done, it's also been reported that reshoots are necessary to remove a virus subplot.

With that in mind, it's no great surprise we won't see the show for a while, but a new rumour doing the rounds claims that the plan now at Marvel Studios is to delay its debut until 2021.

That's not only down to production being halted, but also Disney wanting to take advantage of a lack of content on other streaming services next year. After all, those Marvel shows are going to be a huge draw, and even more so if there's nothing new to watch on the likes of Netflix and HBO Max.

WandaVision is reportedly nearing completion, so we could still see that this December, and the production order for the other shows is said to be Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and then She-Hulk. Needless to say, with no official word from Disney, it's best to take this with a pinch of salt.

We'll hopefully get an official update soon, so stay tuned for further details as we have them.