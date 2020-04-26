Sebastian Stan Says FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Feels Like A Massive Action Movie; Talks Remaining Filming

In a recent interview, while promoting Endings, Beginnings , Sebastian Stan spoke at length about Falcon and the Winter Soldier , teasing the massive action and revealed how much filming is left.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was among the first major productions to postpone filming due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, and while it was believed at the time that the upcoming Disney+ miniseries was on the verge of wrapping its six-episode season prior to the global production shut down, star Sebastian Stan recently revealed that they were actually a little further out than we may have anticipated.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter , when pressed on whether they had about a week left of filming, he answered, "No, we were probably at least two or three [weeks away], but don’t quote me on that."

Additionally, the Avengers: Endgame alum spoke at length about what to expect from the upcoming miniseries and compared it favorably to a massive action movie, likening his experience filming to his experience on Captain America: The Winter Soldier, which is a personal favorite for him and widely regarded as one of the finest films in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe.

"It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. Again, we’re not finished; we still have some stuff to do. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That’s what’s really exciting about this. We’re getting to keep it in the world of the movies, so it’s recognizable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two. It’s always a discovery."

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of many upcoming Marvel Studios-produced Disney+ miniseries and will star Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame), Sebastian Stan (Avengers: Endgame), Daniel Brühl (Captain America: Civil War), Emily VanCamp (Captain America: Civil War), Wyatt Russell (Overlord), Adepero Oduye (The Big Short), Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles), Miki Ishikawa (The Terror), Noah Mills (The Enemy Within), and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl).

Primetime Emmy-nominee Kari Skogland (The Punisher) is directing the six-episode miniseries with Malcolm Spellman (Empire) serving as showrunner.

It's currently slated to premiere in August, but with filming not yet complete, that premiere date is likely subject to change due to the coronavirus pandemic.