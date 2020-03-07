THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER And LOKI To Resume Shooting In Atlanta Next Month

We have another significant update on Marvel Studios' plans to resume production on its Disney+ TV shows, as both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki are said to be eyeing August starts in Atlanta.

Over the past few days, we've been hearing a lot about what Marvel Studios has planned for the TV shows coming to Disney+, and following reports that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is heading back to Prague in September, we now have an update on what's going to happen in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Hollywood Reporter explains that a number of upcoming projects are eyeing a return to the state (despite it setting a new single-day record on July 1st with 3000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours), including Stranger Things, Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, and Gal Gadot, and both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and Loki.

The trade notes that, "sources say Pinewood has two feature films and multiple streaming shows (including The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki) beginning pre-production this month, with the aim to start filming as early as August." This is definitely good news, and you have to believe that a lot of safety precautions are going to be put in place.

However, the most troubling part about this report - for comic book fans, at least - is the fact that shooting won't resume on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier until the month it's scheduled to premiere on Disney+.

It now seems impossible for the series to debut as planned, though the benefit of a streaming service is that it can be released pretty much whenever. With that in mind, you have to hope we won't have to wait too long before getting to see these characters' stories continue on screen.

As always, we'll keep you guys updated.