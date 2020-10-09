THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER And WANDAVISION Both Appear To Have Finally Resumed Production

Compelling evidence has found its way online which suggests that production on both The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and WandaVision has now resumed both in Atlanta and California. Check it out...

Neither The Falcon and The Winter Soldier nor WandaVision have finished shooting, hence why the former missed its planned August premiere on Disney+. The latter, meanwhile, remains on track for a December debut, though we have no idea whether that can happen depending on where it sits in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's timeline.

Right now, the hope is that we'll see at least one of these Marvel Studios TV shows this year, and some compelling evidence has surfaced suggesting that work on them both has resumed.

The Direct has shared some screenshots from WandaVision camera department member Torey Lenart's Instagram Stories revealing that she's back at work. With that the only project she's working on right now and nothing else on her IMDb page stalled due to COVID-19, this has to be the Elizabeth Olsen/Paul Bettany-led series. The photo was tagged as being in the Sequoia National Park which lines up with reports the show will be finished off in Los Angeles.

As for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Murphy's Multiverse has shared a series of (unrevealing) set videos confirming that shooting was taking place as recently as yesterday.

Needless to say, this is great news for the MCU's future. It's unlikely that there's much work left to do on either show, so if these finishing touches can be wrapped up quite quickly, there's still hope that they'll arrive on the streaming service before this disastrous year reaches its end.

We'll keep you updated.