THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: Anthony Mackie & Sebastian Stan Film A Big Fight Scene In New Set Photos
To celebrate Christmas Eve... Eve, Just Jared has shared a ton of photos from the set of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, featuring fresh new shots of Anthony Mackie (Sam Wilson/Falcon), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), Emily VanCamp (Sharon Carter) and Daniel Brühl (Baron Zemo) as they film a massive fight scene in Atlanta, GA.
It seems Christmas came just a little bit early this year, as action-packed new photos from the set of Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier have made their way online, teasing a big fight sequence.
While only Stan and Mackie were photographed during the shoot, both VanCamp and Brühl were spotted on set nearby, so it's probably safe to assume they'll also be involved in some capacity during this extended sequence when it makes its way onto our small screens next year.
In addition to the four Marvel Cinematic Universe alums, the series will also star Wyatt Russell (Overlord) as John Walker/U.S. Agent as well as Adepero Oduye (The Big Short), Desmond Chiam (The Shannara Chronicles) and Miki Ishikawa (The Terror) in undisclosed roles.
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will debut in Fall 2020 and its freshman season is expected to consist of six episodes.
