THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER First Look Image Features Sam Wilson And Bucky Teaming Up

Following that sneak peek during the Big Game, Marvel Studios has released the first official image from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier featuring Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky (Sebastian Stan).





As you can see below, it offers an alternate look at a moment from the teaser as Sam Wilson and Bucky continue their newfound partnership. They've never been the best of friends but grew closer during the events of



It's hard to say where they are here; it could be a prison or a hospital and, if it's the latter, this could be where the heroes finally say goodbye to an elderly Steve Rogers after he passes away.



We'll have to wait and see on that front but the marketing campaign for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier should start picking up in a big way from here and more details, stills, and footage are bound to be released in the coming months.



Are you guys excited for the Disney+ TV show?



Sam Wilson now wields the shield but it seems he hasn't quite mastered the knack of throwing it and making it rebound to him. Clearly, becoming Captain America is a learning curve!

We've now had our first look at footage from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier but shortly after Disney+ released that sneak peek, star Sebastian Stan shared an official image from the series.





