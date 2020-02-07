THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Has Only Nine Days Of Shooting Left In Czech Republic

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier might be closer to being finished than suspected as it's said the Marvel Studios TV series coming to Disney+ has only nine days left to shoot in the Czech Republic!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier has not moved from its planned August premiere on Disney+, but there remains a lot of uncertainty about whether it's going to be possible for the show to arrive on the streamer as planned. Like Marvel Studios's Phase 4 slate, it seems likely each Disney+ series will be pushed back, with this one taking the place of WandaVision in December.

Anthony Mackie has shared his hopes to resume filming, while the Czech Republic's head of film commission has confirmed that the European Union's ban on U.S. citizens doesn't apply to film and television crews (The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was shooting in Prague before the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic forced them to return home).

The Hollywood Reporter has since shared an update stating that there are plans in place for the six-part series to return to the country to film in the Fall, with a nine-day shoot.

Unless these scenes are from the final couple of episodes, it now seems near impossible for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to premiere as planned in August. That's a blow to fans and Disney+, particularly as the streaming platform is in desperate need of regularly released original content.

In March, it was reported that there was still three weeks worth of footage to shoot in Prague, but it seems Marvel Studios is planning to condense that in order to get the series finished this year.

