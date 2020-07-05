THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Is Now Able To Return To Prague To Resume Production

There may be some good news for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and its planned August premiere date, as the Czech Republic is allowing productions to return to the country. Read on for details...

The Czech Republic and Prague have brought in some new regulations which will allow productions to resume there immediately. That's good news for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier after the series was forced to leave the country when the global COVID-19 pandemic started worsening.

While productions will be exempted from certain restrictions, foreign actors and crew members will have to show a negative test result before leaving the country and entering Czech Republic. They will then be given a second test upon arriving, and will only remain quarantined for a maximum of 72 hours (which is much different to the fourteen days which applies to other visitors).

The new regulations were drawn up by the Czech Audiovisual Producers' Association in cooperation with the Czech Film Fund and the European Institute for Health and Safety in Film Industry.

As well as this Marvel Studios series, Amazon has Carnival Row and The Wheel of Time in production there, while Netflix was working on 473 Transatlantic and Margret. Justin Kurzel's war thriller Ruin starring Margot Robbie is another major one, but the hope among comic book fans will obviously be that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is now able to premiere in August.

Prague has had a relatively low number of COVID-19 cases, so it's feasible a studio like Disney will be happy to return to work there, but whether that extends to cast and crew is hard to say.

Still, this definitely bodes well when it comes to The Falcon and The Winter Soldier arriving on the streaming service as planned at the end of the summer. As with everything, it's now a waiting game.