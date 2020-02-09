THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER: Latest Filming Update Could Point To A Delay Until 2021

We have yet another filming update for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier , and it sounds like a late return to the Czech Republic could mean that the show does wind up being pushed to next year...

Recently, we learned that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is set to return to Atlanta sometime in the next week or so to resume shooting after production was halted due to COVID-19 back in March.

The original plan was for the Marvel Studios series to arrive on Disney+ last month, but that was no longer possible even though there was only around two weeks of work left to do on the show. Some of that needs to take place in Prague in the Czech Republic, and the fact Carnival Row was recently able to finish shooting there definitely bodes well for this series.

Unfortunately, Murphy's Multiverse is now reporting that it appears The Falcon and The Winter Soldier won't return to that European city until October, with shooting extending into November.

Now, if those scenes are in later episodes, it's definitely possible that we could still see the Marvel Studios series on Disney+ this year, but it's growing increasingly more likely that it will be pushed into 2021. That will be a significant blow to the streaming service, especially with a noteworthy lack of original content coming to it between now and the end of the year.

With any luck, we could at least end up seeing WandaVision before the New Year...