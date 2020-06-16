THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Likely To Resume Shooting In The Czech Republic Shortly

When the coronavirus (COVID-19) started shutting down productions across the world, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was sent home from Prague. Now, it's looking like Marvel Studios is heading back there!

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was shooting scenes in Prague when work on the Disney+ series was halted, and while productions in that country are being given the green light to resume work, it's been unclear whether Marvel Studios plans to return to the Czech Republic.

There's been speculation the show will be finished off in Atlanta ahead of its Disney+ debut this August, but a report from The Direct which collects information from Fandíme Filmu and the Extrafillms Facebook page indicates that producers are now "assessing the option" for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to resume filming in the country.

It's also suggested that production will resume either late July or early August, so unless these scenes are from late in the planned six-episode series, the show could be facing some sort of delay.

That would be crushing to fans, but it's commonplace for TV shows to start airing without all their episodes being finished, and if these scenes in Prague are from later on, it might now effect the premiere. Thus far, Marvel Studios has remained quiet on plans to delay any of the Disney+ TV shows despite the fact the entire Phase 4 slate has been postponed.

