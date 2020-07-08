THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER, LOKI, And HAWKEYE All Preparing To Resume Shooting In Atlanta

There may be some good news for those Marvel Studios TV shows coming to Disney+ as it's being reported that crews in Atlanta are gearing up to resume work on The Falcon and The Winter Soldier and more...

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was supposed to debut on Disney+ this month, but with the series in an unfinished state thanks to COVID-19, that wasn't possible. We don't know whether WandaVision will face similar delays, but it seems likely all these shows will ultimately be shuffled back.

There is, however, some good news today as Murphy's Multiverse is reporting that crew members have returned to work in Atlanta this week to "begin preparation for the resumption (or in some cases the beginning) of filming."

The site adds: "Crews for The Falcon and The Winter Solider, Loki and Hawkeye moved back into town and got the ball rolling again on the three upcoming Marvel Studios Disney Plus streaming series, joining the crew for the Untitled Spider-Man Sequel, which had previously begun prep work."

As for WandaVision, it's said that they still have work to complete in Los Angeles, and with things still looking bleak there thanks to the pandemic, Marvel Studios may be forced to make some changes.

For The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, Loki, and Hawkeye, this is very good news, and the sooner work resumes (or starts) on these Disney+ TV shows, the sooner we'll get to see them. Safety is obviously going to be a priority for Marvel Studios, but that streaming service needs new content.

We'll hopefully have a more concrete update for you soon!