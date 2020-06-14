THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Madripoor Set Photos Teasing A Classic Wolverine Villain

We know that The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will take us to Wolverine's old haunt Madripoor, and a new set photo reveals an Easter Egg which points to a classic foe of the hero's being on the island...

It's way too soon to say when we could see mutants become part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Phase 4, but The Falcon and The Winter Soldier is clearly going to reference the world of the X-Men in some ways. It's been known for a while that Madripoor will factor into the Disney+ series, but these set photos tease a very unexpected connection to Wolverine's world.

As you can see in the image below, an extra has been spotted decked out in a leather jacket with a red, flaming skull on the back. So far, so Hells Angels wannabe, right? Well, perhaps not.

On closer inspection, you'll notice that there's a striking resemblance to the symbol which represented Ogun in the Death of Wolverine comic book series. There's no denying the similarities here, and if Sam Wilson and Bucky really are going to spend time in Madripoor, it would make sense to reference this villain in some way (that's not necessarily an indication he will appear, of course).

In the comics, Ogun in an ancient warrior who once served as a father figure of sorts to Wolverine. He trained Logan in the way of martial arts, and while the X-Man eventually killed him, his spirit lived on within the mask you see below. This could just be a completely meaningless Easter Egg, but it's hard not to get excited about the way Marvel Studios is fleshing the MCU out.

What do you guys think?

