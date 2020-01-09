THE FALCON AND THE WINTER SOLDIER Merchandise Reveals A New Look At The Titular Heroes

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier was originally scheduled to debut on Disney+ last month, but some newly surfaced merchandise reveals a fresh look at both the delayed show's titular characters...

Had COVID-19 not forced shooting to come to a halt, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier would have debuted on Disney+ last month and, by now, we probably would have seen at least a few episodes. Unfortunately, no new premiere date has since been set, but merchandise for the highly anticipated team-up is already finding its way into stores.

As you can see, it doesn't reveal much, but there's a great shot of the two heroes standing side-by-side, as well as silhouetted version of the heroes in front of Captain America's shield.

In other news, The Direct is claiming to have obtained a production document confirming that the plan is for The Falcon and The Winter Soldier to resume production in Atlanta early this month. As a result, cameras should star rolling in the coming days, and we can only hope that puts the Disney+ series back on track for a 2020 debut (it's been too long since new Marvel Studios content).

At this point, we haven't seen more than an official promo poster, a few seconds of footage during the Super Bowl, and maybe one or two stills from the series. However, once Marvel Studios has a premiere date in mind, you have to believe the marketing campaign will heat up in a major way.

Check out the promo art below:

